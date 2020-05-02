Former Houston Astro waives 2 months of rent for his tenants

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former Astros star Michael Bourn was honored Friday by the Harris County Commissioners Court after an act of good deed.The Nimitz High School alum recently decided to waive rent payments for nearly 70 tenants in apartment buildings he owns.The fees will be waived for the months of April and May.When asked why he chose to do the gesture, Bourn said it was simply because its the right thing, knowing some of his tenants struggle to make ends meet.Bourn played three years with the Astros in his 11 year MLB run.