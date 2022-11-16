Raccoons wreaking havoc at Sunnyside apartment complex: 'I want the raccoons gone'

A Houston woman is trying to reclaim her patio and her sleep after she said a pack of raccoons have been wreaking havoc.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Neighbors can make or break where you live. But for one woman who reached out to Action 13, her so-called "neighbors," are a big problem.

"I want the raccoons gone," Britany Miller told ABC13.

For more than a year, Miller has called the Lansbourough Apartments on Cullen Boulevard home. Unfortunately, so have lots of raccoons.

"On a good day, I'll get about two or three (raccoons). But within the last week, I've had about five or six and they just hang out on the patio," Miller explained.

She said it's even worse around the dumpster and won't go near it after dark.

"You might go back there and it could be 10 to 12 at a time. From the big ones to the babies, they are in the dumpster, around the dumpster," Miller said.

She recorded a video where you can hear the raccoons scratching above her ceiling. She says the raccoons make it difficult to get a good night's sleep.

"I'll even take my broom, you know how you have that horrible neighbor upstairs? and I hit the ceiling and you can hear them scatter a little bit, and then it will get quiet. And then I can, like, go to sleep for maybe a few hours," Miller explained.

Miller adds that she has tried home remedies.

"I just come out here every day and re-pour ammonia, drop more mothballs, add more cinnamon to my chair," Miller said.

She says she has repeatedly contacted both local management and corporate about the problem.

"I think I've left maybe over 50 to 60 voicemails, maybe about 100 emails," Miller said.

ABC13 reached out to Wilhoit Properties, the Missouri-based company that owns the complex. A regional manager told us on the phone they are aware of the problem, and that they will have someone go out on Wednesday to place traps in Miller's building and a few surrounding buildings.

This a good sign for Miller, who is ready to reclaim her peace and her patio.

If you are a renter and have a problem you would like us to look into, head to ABC13.com/rentersrights and fill out the form with as much detail as possible.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.