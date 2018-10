The man accused of murdering a Missouri City businessman during a high-stakes poker game more than four years ago accepted a life sentence plea deal on Wednesday.Eric Norris was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault in the death of Donald Leonetti.On Monday, Norris' trial finally began for the crime.Leonetti, nicknamed "King of Shirts," was well-known for his t-shirt printing company. He was 45 years old when he was killed.On July 17, 2014, two masked men with rifles forced their way into the private poker game inside a Stafford shopping center. Police say Norris was one of those men. He was 26 years old at the time. Investigators say Norris and his accomplice stole about $20,000 from the players and fired shots. One of those shots killed Leonetti. Another man was shot but survived.Leonetti had just returned to the poker game and walked in on the robbery. Investigators say he tried to stop one of the gunmen.Two weeks after Leonetti was murdered, Norris was arrested and charged. Since then, the case has dragged on in court.Norris' trial was originally set for 2016. It was delayed while prosecutors appealed the judge's decision not to allow Norris' full statement to police, that lasted 6.5 hours, to be admitted as evidence.Also in 2016, Norris turned down a plea deal from prosecutors. The deal would have meant Norris plead guilty to the lesser charge of first-degree murder. He would have been sentenced to prison for life but could have become eligible for parole after 30 years.This week during the trial, Norris pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of murder and both aggravated crimes. The plea carries three life sentences, which will run concurrently.Similar to the initial plea deal from prosecutors two years ago, Norris will be eligible for parole after 30 years.