Accused child molester dressed like doctor wanted by cops

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's help to find a man who is wanted for sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.Police say Lee Smith III may also go by the name Justin Lee Smith as an alias.On Tuesday, August 1, 2017, police say Smith sexually assaulted a 15-year old victim, and also sexually molested a 6-year old victim at an apartment complex in the 13100 block of Northborough Drive.Smith is described as a black male, approximately 6'6", 210 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. Police say he is 29 years old, but sometimes he poses as an older man. His head is misshapen, with the skin on the top of his head pushed together, making indentions which can give the illusion of braids.Smith has reportedly been known to dress as a doctor and pose as a pediatrician.Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Smith's arrest. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.