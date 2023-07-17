HPD investigating alleged accidental shooting after man was found with gunshot wound in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating an apparent accidental shooting that left one man dead on the city's northeast side on Sunday evening.

The incident happened in the 7500 block of Homestead Road just after 6 p.m.

When police arrived, the man was found in the driver's seat of a car, suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers attempted to render aid to the man and transported him to Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Officials say there was a gun found on the floor of the vehicle.

Investigators are speaking with a man who they say was in the car at the time of the shooting.

That witness reportedly told police that the 33-year-old was putting the gun away in the console or glove box when it went off, striking him, officials say.

Officials said they would be looking into camera footage from a nearby business as the investigation continues.