18-year-old charged after admitting to hit-and-run in Spring, deputies say

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 11:05PM
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old is facing charges days after allegedly crashing into a woman's vehicle in Spring and taking off, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office.

Abraham Castro was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He is charged with failing to stop and render aid and was given a $5,000 bond, according to Herman's office.

Investigators say Castro admitted to leaving the scene after allegedly crashing into another vehicle on Treaschwig Road and Cypresswood Drive.

Deputies were able to catch Castro after witnesses described his vehicle, according to a news release.

