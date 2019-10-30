ABC13's VAULT: Acid leak over Texas City sends 800 to the hospital in 1987

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As trick or treaters prepared to hit the streets of Texas City on Halloween of 1987, an accident occurred at the Marathon Petroleum plant sending a cloud of hydrofluoric acid streaming over the city.More than 3000 people across 50 city blocks were evacuated. More than 800 people went to the hospital suffering from respiratory problems.At 5:20 p.m. a crane to lifting a 40-ton heater convection unit dropped it on a tank, severing a 3-inch pipe connected to an acid tank.Hydrogen fluoride gas spewed from the rupture and formed a cloud over the city.Marathon workers eventually drained the tank of acid.More than 30 people were admitted into the hospital with hundreds more treated for respiratory problems and eye irritation.