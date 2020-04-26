Society

Remembering beloved ABC13 Photojournalist Willie Dixon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are mourning the passing of Willie Dixon, a veteran photojournalist who worked for 13 years at ABC13.

Dixon died unexpectedly Saturday night. He was 52.

"He was a dear friend to us all," ABC13 News Director Rehan Aslam said. "The loss we feel today is beyond measure."



Willie's face may not have been familiar to ABC13 viewers, but the video he captured was Houston's window to the world and some of the most compelling moments in recent history passed through his lens.

"He traveled everywhere for us," ABC13 Chief Photographer Bernard Francis said. "Politically, he and Tom Abrahams interviewed every single presidential candidate leading up to the 2016 election."



Willie L. Dixon Jr. was born on July 8, 1967 in Mobile, Alabama, and graduated from Alabama State University, where he played trombone in the ASU Hornet Marching Band. He came to work at KTRK-TV in 2006 from WFTV in Orlando, Florida.

Willie covered Super Bowls, the Houston Texans, the Houston Astros, and the Houston Rockets as the primary sports photojournalist. He also covered world events, including the 2013 papal conclave in Rome.



Photojournalist Marvin Suggs remembers Willie for his warmth and approach to life, especially while working in a business where sadness and pain are common subjects.

"He had a smile that would light up a room and always had a positive attitude no matter what," Suggs said.

"He was what I termed the smile of the newsroom," Francis remembered. "He was helpful to any employee and he meant it."



KTRK President and General Manager Wendy Granato first worked with Dixon as Executive Producer of Special Projects for the station.

"Willie loved covering sports and politics and, if you'd ever been blessed to travel internationally with Willie, like me, you know he loved buying beautiful things for his wife Dorothy," Granato said. "Willie was a proud and devoted father to two beautiful, smart, successful daughters. ABC13 will never be the same without Willie."

As technology progressed throughout his career, Willie adapted and embraced new ways to communicate including the use of Twitter.

His last post on the social media platform came just hours before he died as he expressed support for the ailing Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward, who's hospitalized.
On the lighter side, Willie was known within the ABC13 ranks for his use of emojis in his posts.

"His emojis were a work of art," Granato said.



Outside of the station, tributes poured in from people and organizations Willie covered throughout his time in Houston.



"We're sorry to hear of the passing of @13PhotogWillie," a tweet from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office stated. "While TV viewers get to see the staff in front of the camera, we get to know the ones behind it too. He was always friendly and professional."

"Willie covered the mayor's daily #COVID19 briefings," said City of Houston Communications Director Mary Benton tweeted. "His professionalism, positive attitude and smile will be missed."

He's survived by his wife, Dr. Dorothy Brown Dixon, and two daughters, Dominique Jasmine Dixon and Sydney Walters Dixon.

The Dixon family pauses for a candid photo on a recent visit to Walt Disney World.



Willie's family released a statement Sunday about his passing.

Willie Lee Dixon Jr. aka Jay left this Earth to be with God yesterday, April 25th 2020. Unfortunately, Jay passed away from a pulmonary embolism in his lungs that, as of now, is completely unrelated to COVID-19. Our husband, father, and rock will be remembered for the immeasurable love, support, and the joy he brought to people's lives. We know that Willie's kindness, humor, and love touched all of his family members, friends, coworkers, church members and neighbors. Please keep his family and those who loved him in your thoughts and prayers, as we will miss him immensely.

Thank you Jay and Daddy for your extreme unselfishness and constant warmth.

RELATED: ABC13 Photojournalist Willie Dixon's daughter shares chaotic story after journey back home from Spain

A memorial website is in the works where you'll be able to share your thoughts and memories of Willie. We'll post the link here when it's published.

A virtual memorial service is being planned.



























Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonabc13familyobituary
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
H-E-B will require Harris Co. customers to cover their face
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
HISD to hold another food distribution event Monday
HPD sergeant accused of indecency with a child
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Robbery call leads to discovery of game room in old church
Satellite photos show Kim Jong Un's train amid health rumors
Show More
Large crowds flocked to Crystal Beach amid COVID-19
IRS offering incentive pay to employees who return to work
Daughter joining Air Force surprised with drive-by parade
Beautiful ending to the weekend before rain chances increase
Salon owner risks business license in reopening
More TOP STORIES News