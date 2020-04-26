Remembering beloved ABC13 Photojournalist Willie Dixon

Sorry to learn of the passing of @13PhotogWillie. He was always friendly, kind, and professional. Our condolences go out to his family and @abc13houston colleagues. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/3uXnzYV8Ff — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 26, 2020

Willie Dixon was singular. He was a bright light. He was a beautiful soul. He was a devoted husband and proud loving father. He was a talented, smart, tireless journalist who always saw the best in people. He was kind and genuine. And he was my friend. 🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/b84N9fSy2l — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) April 26, 2020

Willie Dixon was the first person to make me feel at home at ABC13. It didn’t take long. I think it was my second day we worked together and from our first laugh, I knew I had a friend. Willie was the best in every one of us.

I’m going to miss you, my friend. pic.twitter.com/hr1P2kYrxq — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) April 26, 2020

I will miss your loud contagious laugh.



I will miss seeing your smiling face at work.



I will miss you coming over to my desk to say “hey tell the desk we need to work together”



I will miss your texts just to say hi.



I will miss your screenshots of every newscast & emojis! 💔 pic.twitter.com/AYGn9wjgJy — Mayra Moreno ABC13 (@MayraABC13) April 26, 2020

Getting the latest information from the city of Houston with Mayor @SylvesterTurner at city hall. Tune in @abc13houston it’s live on 📺📡 air now. pic.twitter.com/McCwzW2txE — Willie Dixon (@13PhotogWillie) April 24, 2020

Saddened to get the news of Willie Dixon's passing this morning. Condolences to the Dixon family and his colleagues at @abc13houston.



Willie's constant smile and passion for his work impacted everyone he encountered. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/AZCjqtT4Ur — Texans PR (@TexansPR) April 26, 2020

The Dixon family pauses for a candid photo on a recent visit to Walt Disney World.

Willie Dixon was the nicest person I have ever known! His enthusiasm, character, & zest for life was unsurpassed! His personality exuded happiness, & positivity no matter what the circumstances. He was the epitome of GENUINE! We ❤️ You Man & Will Miss You! God Bless 💖❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CcL20zLfSk — John T Mizwa (@13PhotogJohnM) April 26, 2020

I’m struggling hearing @abc13houston photographer, Willie, died. We covered stories in Houston and around the country. He was one of the nicest. It’s fitting @13PhotogWillie’s final tweets were asking for prayers for another. He was known as the emoji king. To me, he’s only: 😇. pic.twitter.com/UVycAyyOD9 — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) April 26, 2020

We all know one of the people in this photo. I wish you knew the other too. Willie Dixon was an @abc13houston photojournalist. He worked hard, laughed harder, smiled bigger & loved more. We lost him. I pray his family never forgets how much we loved him too. Photo: @HoustonChron pic.twitter.com/paGEsOFEX8 — Ted Oberg (@TedABC13) April 26, 2020

Friday, he dropped me off at my house around 6:30 pm. Never could I imagine the text messages we exchanged on Saturday would be our last. He died suddenly last night. He leaves behind his beautiful wife Dorothy, & his two accomplished daughters. 2/ pic.twitter.com/rR6RiAx8EQ — Miya Shay (@miyashay) April 26, 2020

Devastated. I will miss my dear friend, Willie Dixon. The kindest heart. Best attitude. Amazing work ethic. Always smiled. Praying for his family. pic.twitter.com/cowscyujBR — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) April 26, 2020

Willie Dixon was the best. The best coworker. The best photojournalist and the best friend. This was Willie. Fun, happy, hardworking. He made us all better. I pray for his family, whom he loved so much.

We loved him. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/38jMCQvyxI — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) April 26, 2020

I’m still in shock over the death of @13PhotogWillie He was one of the kindest, hardest working and most delightful people I’ve ever met. My heart breaks for his family and all of us who lost an incredible soul. The world won’t be the same without his smile & laugh. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/r4m0daU3mc — Tom Koch (@TomKochABC13) April 26, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are mourning the passing of Willie Dixon, a veteran photojournalist who worked for 13 years at ABC13.Dixon died unexpectedly Saturday night. He was 52."He was a dear friend to us all," ABC13 News Director Rehan Aslam said. "The loss we feel today is beyond measure."Willie's face may not have been familiar to ABC13 viewers, but the video he captured was Houston's window to the world and some of the most compelling moments in recent history passed through his lens."He traveled everywhere for us," ABC13 Chief Photographer Bernard Francis said. "Politically, he and Tom Abrahams interviewed every single presidential candidate leading up to the 2016 election."Willie L. Dixon Jr. was born on July 8, 1967 in Mobile, Alabama, and graduated from Alabama State University, where he played trombone in the ASU Hornet Marching Band. He came to work at KTRK-TV in 2006 from WFTV in Orlando, Florida.Willie covered Super Bowls, the Houston Texans, the Houston Astros, and the Houston Rockets as the primary sports photojournalist. He also covered world events, including the 2013 papal conclave in Rome.Photojournalist Marvin Suggs remembers Willie for his warmth and approach to life, especially while working in a business where sadness and pain are common subjects."He had a smile that would light up a room and always had a positive attitude no matter what," Suggs said."He was what I termed the smile of the newsroom," Francis remembered. "He was helpful to any employee and he meant it."KTRK President and General Manager Wendy Granato first worked with Dixon as Executive Producer of Special Projects for the station."Willie loved covering sports and politics and, if you'd ever been blessed to travel internationally with Willie, like me, you know he loved buying beautiful things for his wife Dorothy," Granato said. "Willie was a proud and devoted father to two beautiful, smart, successful daughters. ABC13 will never be the same without Willie."As technology progressed throughout his career, Willie adapted and embraced new ways to communicate including the use of Twitter.His last post on the social media platform came just hours before he died as he expressed support for the ailing Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward, who's hospitalized.On the lighter side, Willie was known within the ABC13 ranks for his use of emojis in his posts."His emojis were a work of art," Granato said.Outside of the station, tributes poured in from people and organizations Willie covered throughout his time in Houston."We're sorry to hear of the passing of @13PhotogWillie," a tweet from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office stated. "While TV viewers get to see the staff in front of the camera, we get to know the ones behind it too. He was always friendly and professional.""Willie covered the mayor's daily #COVID19 briefings," said City of Houston Communications Director Mary Benton tweeted. "His professionalism, positive attitude and smile will be missed."He's survived by his wife, Dr. Dorothy Brown Dixon, and two daughters, Dominique Jasmine Dixon and Sydney Walters Dixon.Willie's family released a statement Sunday about his passing.A memorial website is in the works where you'll be able to share your thoughts and memories of Willie. We'll post the link here when it's published.A virtual memorial service is being planned.