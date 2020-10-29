ABC13 hosts virtual job fair with some positions paying $20 an hour

Today at 3 p.m. join ABC13 and Workforce Solutions for a virtual job fair. It'll take place on ABC13's Facebook page.
There are 180 jobs available. The pay ranges from $10 to $20 an hour.
Are you looking for a job, or have questions about the work search requirement starting Sunday? Join us for a virtual job fair with @GulfCoastWFS starting at 3pm on @abc13houston's Facebook.
Some of the positions include call center positions, retail sales, plumber and skilled laborer. During the half hour event, Workforce Solutions recruiters will answer calls, emails and application submissions to set up interviews.
The agency said companies participating in the virtual job fair have agreed to hire people quickly. In order to participate, you can make sure your Facebook contact information is correct, create a profile at workintexas.com, or have a resume that you can submit through email, or through Facebook messenger.
For unemployed Texans, virtual job fairs are a way to fulfill the work search requirement. Starting Sunday, Nov. 1, people on unemployment must complete three work search activities a week in order to keep benefits.
Participating in a virtual job fair and applying for a couple jobs would be a way to fulfill the requirement without leaving your home. To preview the positions in ABC13's virtual job fair, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
