ABC13 Vault: Today in 1960, Tornado hits Katy

Cars line up at Hobby Airport to watch the first Boeing 707 land in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On this day in 1960, ABC13 covered a tornado in Katy and the landing of the first Boeing 707 in Houston.The recently restored film clip from Feb. 17, 1960, shows dead livestock and damage to houses.ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog said, "This tornado touched down near what is now Katy Mills Mall. According to NOAA's Storm Event Database, it was on the ground for nearly 5 miles, injured 3 people, caused $25,000 in property damage, and was rated an F2."Also on the film clip is the landing of the first Boeing 707 at Houston's Hobby Airport. Residents parked on the side of the road to watch the first big passenger jetliner land in Houston.A deadly automobile accident and interview about a possible downtown stadium is also on the film reel.