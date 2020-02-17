ABC13 Vault

ABC13 Vault: Today in 1960, Tornado hits Katy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On this day in 1960, ABC13 covered a tornado in Katy and the landing of the first Boeing 707 in Houston.

The recently restored film clip from Feb. 17, 1960, shows dead livestock and damage to houses.

ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog said, "This tornado touched down near what is now Katy Mills Mall. According to NOAA's Storm Event Database, it was on the ground for nearly 5 miles, injured 3 people, caused $25,000 in property damage, and was rated an F2."

Cars line up at Hobby Airport to watch the first Boeing 707 land in Houston.



Also on the film clip is the landing of the first Boeing 707 at Houston's Hobby Airport. Residents parked on the side of the road to watch the first big passenger jetliner land in Houston.

A deadly automobile accident and interview about a possible downtown stadium is also on the film reel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonkatyabc13 vault
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 VAULT
Salt dome explosion rocked area near Brenham on April 7, 1992
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
More TOP STORIES News