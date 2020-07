Big hearts in a growing city: ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- JLB Eatery, formerly known as Joy Love Burgers, is located on the edge of Fulshear and Katy. They serve a variety of items, but the key to their success is their gourmet hamburgers, which feature homemade buns.In this edition of the ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom, we caught up with diners to learn more about Fulshear, including how the community has stepped up to make sure JLB Eatery stays open during the COVID-19 pandemic.Visit JoyLoveBurgers.com to learn more.