ABC13 Eyewitness News at 9 pm on CW39 debuts Monday, May 11

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Beginning Monday, May 11, you can watch "ABC13 Eyewitness News at 9 PM on CW39" nightly from 9 to 10 p.m.

"ABC13 Eyewitness News at 9 PM on CW39," will be exclusively produced for KIAH-TV by KTRK-TV/ABC13 and will air Monday through Sunday nights. The broadcast will also be available via live stream on ABC13.com and CW39.com.

Powered by ABC13's #1 award winning news team including anchors Tom Abrahams, Elissa Rivas and ABC13's Chief Forecaster David Tillman, each newscast will include the very latest on the COVID-19 situation and its impact on the community, the day's other top stories, weather, and positive profiles of the people and places that are uniquely Houston.

For more than 65 years, KTRK-TV has been Houston's News and Community Leader. Owned by the ABC Television Network, a subsidiary of the Walt Disney Company, the station produces 42 hours of local news each week. ABC13 also produces compelling multi-platform content celebrating Houston's rich diversity and cultures, including major live events like the Chevron Houston Marathon, Pride Parade, July 4th Freedom Over Texas, and Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Parade.

"Our KTRK ABC13 team is looking forward to launching this new venture with KIAH-TV," said Wendy Granato, President and General Manager of KTRK-TV. "As Houston's News Leader, we welcome the opportunity to serve a wider audience with this strategic partnership. We know that viewers need accurate information in real time to help them make smart decisions and protect their families. We welcome the opportunity to serve audiences in an even bigger way."
