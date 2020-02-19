ABC13+ Northeast: Elita Loresca visits Eliot Elementary

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During our ABC13+ coverage of Northeast Houston, meteorologist Elita Loresca visited with 4th and 5th graders from Eliot Elementary.She discussed everything from satellites to weather balloons, and also what it's like to be a part of the weather team at ABC13.A few students even had the opportunity to give their own forecast during Elita's presentation.We thank Eliot Elementary for the invitation.