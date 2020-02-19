abc13 plus northeast

ABC13+ Northeast: Elita Loresca visits Eliot Elementary

By Chris Nocera
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During our ABC13+ coverage of Northeast Houston, meteorologist Elita Loresca visited with 4th and 5th graders from Eliot Elementary.

She discussed everything from satellites to weather balloons, and also what it's like to be a part of the weather team at ABC13.

A few students even had the opportunity to give their own forecast during Elita's presentation.

We thank Eliot Elementary for the invitation.

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

