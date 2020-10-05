Houston Texans fire Bill O'Brien after 4th straight loss

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans are firing Bill O'Brien as head coach and general manager effective immediately.
The termination on Monday was first reported by ESPN's Dan Graziano.
The video above is from January 2020 after the Texans lost their AFC Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the video, top players stood behind O'Brien at the time.
O'Brien was let go a day after the team dropped its fourth straight game to start the 2020 season.
O'Brien, who turns 51 on Oct. 23, was first hired by the Texans in 2014. He was appointed as GM before this current season.
His current contract was set to run through 2022.
This is developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
