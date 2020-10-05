Sports

Houston Texans fire Bill O'Brien after 4th straight loss

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans are firing Bill O'Brien as head coach and general manager effective immediately.

The termination on Monday was first reported by ESPN's Dan Graziano.

The video above is from January 2020 after the Texans lost their AFC Divisional Round game against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the video, top players stood behind O'Brien at the time.

O'Brien was let go a day after the team dropped its fourth straight game to start the 2020 season.

O'Brien, who turns 51 on Oct. 23, was first hired by the Texans in 2014. He was appointed as GM before this current season.

His current contract was set to run through 2022.

This is developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflhouston texans
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Building too unstable after partial collapse killed 3
10-month-old boy on life support granted 6 more hours by judge
Today is the last day to register to vote
Man charged 3 weeks after woman killed in her sleep
Trump says he's leaving hospital for White House, feels good
Many Americans blame COVID-19 crisis on US gov: Poll
Tropical Storm Delta could move into Gulf as hurricane
Show More
White House press sec says she tested positive for COVID-19
'If Bea can do it, anyone can': 102-year-old gears up to vote by mail
Chevron Houston Marathon will go virtual for 2021 race
Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker to host CMA Awards
Burglary suspect killed in crash during police chase
More TOP STORIES News