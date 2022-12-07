Missing Houston man found dead after family says he was last seen on a camping trip with friends

After no success performing a ground search, investigators located the Houston man's body with a water search.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The search for a Houston man who went missing during a camping trip ended on Wednesday afternoon after investigators conducted a water search.

Divers with Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team found Aamir Ali's body at about 2 p.m. in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park.

Ali was reported missing on Friday, Dec. 2 in that area at about 9 p.m.

It's not immediately known how Ali died.

A family member told ABC13 that Ali was on a camping trip with friends near San Antonio when he disappeared, leaving his belongings behind.

Ali was a former student at UH, majoring in marketing and was last enrolled at the University of Houston in Spring 2021.

On Saturday, Comal County Sheriff's Office deputies did a thorough ground search of the area both on foot and using drones, but Ali was not located.

