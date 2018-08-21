A look back at women murdered while jogging

EMBED </>More Videos

A look back at joggers that have been killed

There is a long, sad history of women disappearing while jogging. Here is a look back at several cases that have captured national attention:

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murdermurder mysteryjoggingrunningkilling fieldsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
Show More
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Man freed from jail after shooting Katy mom from moving vehicle
Ex-Trump campaign chairman guilty of 8 financial crimes
More News