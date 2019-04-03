Charges filed after elderly woman, 11 children found living in squalor

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5230478" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SEE INSIDE: Photos taken by police show the "deplorable" living conditions inside a squalid home in Dixmoor where an elderly woman and nearly a dozen children were found living.

DIXMOOR, Illinois -- Charges have been filed after police discovered 11 children and an elderly woman living in deplorable conditions at a home in Dixmoor.Giovanna Davis, 24, is charged with one count of child endangerment and neglect. Police said charges against her sister, who is responsible for their elderly mother and five of the children, are still pending.A non-occupancy order was placed on the Dixmoor home after police removed several children ages 2 to 12, along with their 94-year-old grandmother on Monday. All of them were found living in squalor and were the victims of severe neglect, authorities said."Here's an elderly lady that's lying in a bed with a soiled diaper on, that hasn't been changed. There's no food in the refrigerator," Dixmoor Police Chief Ron Burge said.Police said when they entered the home Monday, they found six children inside the house, along with five others who later tried to enter while officers were on scene. After waiting for the Department of Child and Family Services to arrive for three hours, and still unclear as to what all their relationships were, investigators took them all to the police station. Police said an empty fridge and comments made by the children indicated they needed to be fed."We fed them last night, pizza and pops," Chief Burge said. "You'd thought they had a big party. From their conversations, at one time they called their mother a few days ago and stated that they wanted some food. And she told them not to call her, she was getting her hair done."Investigators took two women, who they say are sisters, into custody. Four children were eventually released to their parents. DCFS placed the remaining seven children who lived in the house into the custody of relatives, while their mothers are investigated. The police chief expressed dismay with the situation as he believes those relatives were aware of the children's plight.