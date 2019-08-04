Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead

- Lois Oglesby, 27
- Megan Betts, 22
- Sayid Saleh, 38
- Derek Fudge, 57
- Logan Turner, 30
- Nicholas Cummer, 25
- Thomas McNichols, 25
- Beatrice Warren Curtis, 36
- Monica Brickhouse, 39
Responding officers also fatally shot the gunman, identified by police as 24-year-old Connor Betts of Bellbrook, Ohio. Authorities said Megan Betts, who was killed in the shooting, was the suspect's sister.
Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the gunman was carrying a .223-caliber rifle, had additional high-capacity magazines with him and was wearing body armor.
Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.
Sunday's shooting came hours after 20 people were killed and more than two dozen injured in an El Paso, Texas, shooting.