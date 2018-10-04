8th grader arrested with gun at school in Baytown

A student has been arrested while in possession of a handgun at Goose Creek CISD's Gentry Junior High School in Baytown.An eighth grade student is in police custody, according to school officials. Several students reported that a fellow classmate was in possession of a handgun.An assistant principal confiscated the gun and the student was arrested. No one was injured.Officials had earlier put the campus on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution." That lockdown was lifted a short time later.