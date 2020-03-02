86-year-old with dementia found after she went missing in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 86-year-old woman who went missing from her senior living center in southeast Houston has been located, police said Monday afternoon.

The facility, Aspen Oaks Healthcare in the 7500 block of Kingsley, reported Cora Thompson Smith missing earlier in the day around 1:35 a.m.

The woman, who was reported to suffer from dementia, left the facility through a side door of a dining hall, Houston police said.

Police did not immediately disclose where she was found or her condition.
