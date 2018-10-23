8-year old, handcuffed by deputies

An 8-year-old boy was placed in handcuffs by Deputies after he was said to have walked away from his elementary school in California.

His mom says the boy is mentally disabled and often walks out of school.

The boys principal usually follows behind and steers him back to the school building, but this time he was spotted by law enforcement.

Deputies say that the boy walked away as they approached him.

They say he seemed confused and anxious, so they handcuffed him for his own safety.

