snow

79-year-old Calif. man makes 1st-ever snow angel in Oklahoma

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- It took nearly 80-years, but a California man finally got the opportunity to fulfill a snow dream.

Caretakers at an assisted-living facility helped 79-year-old Edward Trejo make his first-ever snow angel.

Trejo, who know lives in Oklahoma, says he had never seen snow like the kind that recently fell during a severe winter storm in the area.

So after the storm passed, caretakers helped Trejo walk over to a blanket of fresh fallen snow.

Franciscan Villa, the retirement and assisted-living facility were Trejo lives, shared video on Facebook saying, "Today his wish came true!"

The video shows staff cheering him on as he made a snow angel on February 19.

"How does it feel? Is it cold?" a person asked. "It feels good," Trejo responded.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernursing homedistractionbuzzworthyoklahomasnowfamilyretirementfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
World's largest snow maze open for visitors
Weather experts: Lack of planning caused cold catastrophe
Winter storm death toll reaches 22 in southeast Texas
11-year-old plays in snow 1 day, then dies the next day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect to stay in mental health facility
President Biden and first lady to visit Houston on Friday
Judge tells car meet crash suspect not to drive for community's sake
ABC13 town hall to answer your winter storm disaster questions
H-E-B and Kroger resume regular hours after winter storm
Soak in the sun before the sea fog returns for days
'It's hell being poor. It's hell living on less than $800 a month.'
Show More
Rapper Trae Tha Truth gives over 250 families a free tank of gas
Slab ride in Houston sparks George Floyd Act discussion
'By the grace of God' no one hurt in explosion, Texas sheriff says
Mugshot released of 31-year-old wife of 'El Chapo' following arrest
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
More TOP STORIES News