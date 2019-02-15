One 7-year-old's touching message to her parents has taken Facebook by storm.Shelley Harrison Reed posted a photo of her daughter Vanessa with the words 'Love Mom and Dad' written on her arm in purple marker.Reed already knew from her 10-year-old son that their Delaware school had been under lockdown during a portion of the day because of a bomb threat.When Reed noticed the strange message on Vanessa's arm, she asked her daughter what it meant.The second-grader explained she wrote it to let her parents know she loved them in case she was killed.Reed wrote they both started to cry as she watched a piece of her daughter's innocence "get stolen away."