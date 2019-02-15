7-year-old writes goodbye message to parents during bomb threat

EMBED </>More Videos

Child writes goodbye message during school lockdown. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 15, 2019.

One 7-year-old's touching message to her parents has taken Facebook by storm.

Shelley Harrison Reed posted a photo of her daughter Vanessa with the words 'Love Mom and Dad' written on her arm in purple marker.

Reed already knew from her 10-year-old son that their Delaware school had been under lockdown during a portion of the day because of a bomb threat.

When Reed noticed the strange message on Vanessa's arm, she asked her daughter what it meant.

The second-grader explained she wrote it to let her parents know she loved them in case she was killed.

Reed wrote they both started to cry as she watched a piece of her daughter's innocence "get stolen away."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school safetybomb threatschool lockdownu.s. & worldDelaware
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
President Trump will sign border deal but will also declare emergency
Woman found stuck in air vent of home in northeast Houston
'HELP! HELP! HELP!' Man describes moments he heard screaming from woman stuck in vent
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
Judges make big money marrying couples on county time
TRIPLE WHAMMY: Weekend closures could tie up drivers
21 Savage ICE arrest: Rapper believes he was targeted
Driver slams into house in NE Houston while homeowner slept
Show More
Trail runner recounts life-or-death fight with mountain lion
Weekend Weather: Enjoy warm temperatures now before cold returns
The 60: Bathroom joke mistaken for bomb threat at Home Depot
Woman's BMW totaled during test drive at brake and tire shop
Ex Netflix employee arrested for allegedly calling in a threat
More News