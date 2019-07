7-year-old says teacher choked, hit him with ruler for laughing at student's joke

FORREST CITY, Ark. -- A first grader in Arkansas said his teacher choked him with a ruler after he "laughed out loud" at another student's joke.Police reports state the teacher pulled 7-year-old Kayden Berry out of his seat by his neck, dragged him across the room and then slammed him against a wall, WREG reports."It was embarrassing because I didn't expect that to happen," the boy said. "Even if I laugh, I don't expect that."The teacher has yet to be charged and remains on the job. The school said it is investigating.Since the attack, Kayden's mother, Dannielle Berry, said he's been given in-school suspension."I'm definitely angry ... (if) he ends up getting punished because of what she did and she's still around these kids at work."