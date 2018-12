Authorities are searching for seven suspects who are accused of stealing multiple weapons from a gun store in Fort Bend County.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's office responded to an alarm at the Fountain Firearms Investments Inc. located in the 9400 block of Highway 6 around 4 a.m.Deputies say seven suspects drove a truck into the building and stole an unknown amount of weapons including rifles and pistols.The suspects' descriptions have not yet been released.