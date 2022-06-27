high school football

Houston area high schools compete in state 7 on 7 tournament

By Joseph Gleason
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- The 7-on-7 tournament is an official sanctioned high school event.

Schools can field their teams, but they are not able to be coached by their football coaches, only volunteers.

Seventeen local schools participated in the Saturday Division I finals at Veterans Memorial Park in College Station.

Two schools, Hightower and Klein Collins made it to the state semifinal game before bowing out.

Klein Collins lost to Desoto 32-27, and Hightower lost on a last-second two-point conversion to Heritage 21-20.

In the consolation bracket, Cinco Ranch reached the final but was defeated by Wakeland 26-20.

Cougars fought back to make the final after an 0-3 record a day before.

Congratulations to Hitchcock. They are definitely a team to look out for this season.

Bulldogs won state in Division II, beating Lorena 33-6. Division II is made up of 3A and 4A schools.

Other players that stood out for their schools include:
  • Klein Collins: QB Tristen Parks, TE Ty Stamey, and DB Rodny Ojo
  • Hightower: WR Zion Kearney and DB Kade Phillips
  • Lamar: QB Kenneth Rosenthal and a talented receiver corps
  • Fort Bend Marshall: ATH Jakoby Banks and DB Michael Patterson (both UH commits)
  • Shadow Creek: QB Duke Butler, WR Jacorey Watson, DB Maurice Williams II
  • Episcopal: QB Karson Gordon and WR Jackson Chavis
