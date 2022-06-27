Houston area high schools compete in state 7-on-7 tournament

Schools can field their teams, but they are not able to be coached by their football coaches, only volunteers.
Seventeen local schools participated in the Saturday Division I finals at Veterans Memorial Park in College Station.
Two schools, Hightower and Klein Collins made it to the state semifinal game before bowing out.
Klein Collins lost to Desoto 32-27, and Hightower lost on a last-second two-point conversion to Heritage 21-20.
In the consolation bracket, Cinco Ranch reached the final but was defeated by Wakeland 26-20.
Cougars fought back to make the final after an 0-3 record a day before.
Congratulations to Hitchcock. They are definitely a team to look out for this season.
Bulldogs won state in Division II, beating Lorena 33-6. Division II is made up of 3A and 4A schools.
Other players that stood out for their schools include:
- Klein Collins: QB Tristen Parks, TE Ty Stamey, and DB Rodny Ojo
- Hightower: WR Zion Kearney and DB Kade Phillips
- Lamar: QB Kenneth Rosenthal and a talented receiver corps
- Fort Bend Marshall: ATH Jakoby Banks and DB Michael Patterson (both UH commits)
- Shadow Creek: QB Duke Butler, WR Jacorey Watson, DB Maurice Williams II
- Episcopal: QB Karson Gordon and WR Jackson Chavis