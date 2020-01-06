7 juveniles lead police on NE Houston chase, 3 still on the run

HOUSTON, Texas -- Four juveniles were taken into custody early Monday morning after leading police on a chase through parts of northeast Houston.Police said it began as a traffic stop along the Eastex Freeway around 1 a.m. when the driver refused to stop. The chase covered approximately four miles from Parker Rd. to Aldine Mail Route Road and came to an end on Macnaughton Drive.Two juveniles were taken into custody as soon as the chase ended, police said. Two more were caught after an HPD helicopter and K9 units were called in to search.Three others in the vehicle got away. At the end of the chase, the suspect's vehicle rolled back into an HPD cruiser after the driver left it in neutral, authorities said.No one was injured.