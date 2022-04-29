Man shot several times during carjacking outside gas station on FM-1960, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot multiple times before he was carjacked outside a gas station on FM-1960 in North Harris County, according to deputies.Harris County sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the 7-Eleven near Gatewick.Investigators said the man was parked outside the convenience store, getting out of his vehicle to go inside, when the suspect walked up to him and started shooting.The man was shot several times in the chest.The suspect took off in the man's silver BMW SUV, deputies said.The victim was taken to the hospital by good Samaritans in serious but stable condition. He is expected to be OK.Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the 7-Eleven.