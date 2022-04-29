carjacking

Man shot several times during carjacking outside gas station on FM-1960, deputies say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot in the chest during carjacking at N. Harris Co. gas station

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot multiple times before he was carjacked outside a gas station on FM-1960 in North Harris County, according to deputies.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the 7-Eleven near Gatewick.

Investigators said the man was parked outside the convenience store, getting out of his vehicle to go inside, when the suspect walked up to him and started shooting.

The man was shot several times in the chest.

The suspect took off in the man's silver BMW SUV, deputies said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by good Samaritans in serious but stable condition. He is expected to be OK.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the 7-Eleven.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyshots firedshootinggas stationman shot7 elevenharris county sheriffs officecarjacking
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
HPD looking for suspect accused of shooting and carjacking in 2 areas
Carjacker shoots man after argument in SW Houston
Twin brothers accused of carjacking Cypress mom
Couple carjacked at gas station in north Houston
TOP STORIES
16-year-old shot and killed was student at Nimitz High School
Body on I-45 North sparked long delays for morning commute
Motorcyclist was speeding before falling off North Freeway, police say
Sexual assault victim billed $800 from hospital after forensic exam
Small rain chances return this weekend, humidity climbing
Boy with special needs had signs of abuse for months, parents say
I-10 westbound reopens hours after 18-wheeler crash
Show More
Houston man in Chinese prison for 9 years, but release hopes renewed
Geaux Texans! Houston lands LSU star at No. 3 overall
Edibles at combined 2.5 lbs. were in Houston men's SUV, documents say
Trial in Jazmine Barnes' murder enters closing arguments Friday
Man killed at Astros owner's golf course was a dad, collegiate athlete
More TOP STORIES News