7 CenterPoint Energy workers injured in natural gas explosion in Klein area, authorities say

#update initial reports are that Centerpoint crews were working and struck a natural gas line. 4 injuries, 3 transported by ground, 1 transported via life flight. A 500 ft. perimeter has been established and all residents evacuated. Please avoid the area. — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) March 6, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Seven CenterPoint Energy workers were injured in a massive gas fire near Klein on Friday.It happened in the 18700 block of Gleannloch Lakes Boulevard around 6 p.m.According to an update issued by the Harris County Fire Marshal's office on Twitter, Comcast crews were in the area working when they punctured a gas line.CenterPoint Energy crews were then sent to fix the line. As they were leaving, crews hit what was described as a 6-inch high pressure natural gas line, which is considered a main line.A total of seven workers were injured. Five were rushed to the hospital, one of which was transported via Life Flight.That victim is in critical condition, according to authorities. The remaining two victims refused to seek treatment.The fire marshal says a 500 ft. perimeter has been established in the area and all residents have been evacuated. One house in the area sustained damage to its exterior and fencing.As of Friday evening, Gleannloch Lakes Boulevard and Spring Cypress are still blocked off by emergency crews.Drivers in the area are urged to take an alternative route as authorities continue their investigations.