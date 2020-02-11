6-year-old girl Faye Marie Swetlik missing after getting off school bus in South Carolina

Faye Marie Swetlik went missing on Monday around 3:30 p.m. The Cayce Department of Public Safety says Swetlik was last seen playing in front of her home. She had just gotten off the school bus in the Churchill Heights neighborhood.
Swetlik's family could not find her and called police at 5 p.m. Police may issue an Amber Alert, but are currently getting more information before making that decision.
Police plan to search the neighborhood on Tuesday, going door-to-door looking for clues. More than 100 officers worked to find Faye Monday night. Cameras captured law enforcement and community members walking around in a search effort.
Cayce is located about five miles south of Columbia.