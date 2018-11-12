Our robbery detectives are on scene of a shooting outside a business at 5524 Airline. Preliminary info is a security guard fired shots at 2 robbery suspects, striking one of them about 350pm. One shot also struck a 6-year-old girl in the leg. Suspect & child taken to hospitals. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 12, 2018

A little girl was shot accidentally by an armed security guard who intervened during a north Houston robbery.Investigators say there were at least two suspects involved in the robbery of a T-Mobile store late Monday afternoon at 5524 Airline.A security guard opened fire, hitting one of the suspects.A bullet also hit a 6-year-old girl in the leg as she sat in her family's vehicle at a nearby McDonald's drive-thru.The girl and the robbery suspect were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not immediately known.A second suspect was detained a short time later.