6-year-old girl shot during robbery at Houston T-Mobile store

Police are investigating after a child was shot during a north Houston robbery.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A little girl was shot accidentally by an armed security guard who intervened during a north Houston robbery.

Investigators say there were at least two suspects involved in the robbery of a T-Mobile store late Monday afternoon at 5524 Airline.

A security guard opened fire, hitting one of the suspects.

A bullet also hit a 6-year-old girl in the leg as she sat in her family's vehicle at a nearby McDonald's drive-thru.


The girl and the robbery suspect were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are not immediately known.

A second suspect was detained a short time later.

