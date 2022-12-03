Investigation underway after child gets hold of gun, shoots at 5-year-old in NE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old is in critical condition after police say they were shot by a child who got a hold of a gun in northeast Houston Saturday afternoon.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

Houston Police Department officers said they responded to a shooting call at 4905 Denmark Street near Lockwood Drive at about 12:20 p.m.

According to preliminary information from police, an 8-year-old child got access to the firearm and shot the 5-year-old.

The 5-year-old was reportedly transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in critical condition.

Police said the 8-year-old appeared to have a cut and was also taken to the hospital, although it's unclear how they may have received that cut.

Authorities said they are still investigating what exactly led to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.