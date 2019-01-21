EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5098088" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13 has crews headed to this location for updates.

A 34-year-old man has been charged in a drunk driving crash that sent two people to the hospital, including a 5-year-old girl.Isreal Suarez Lugo is charged with two counts of intoxication assault. Lugo was released from jail on two $2,500 bonds.Michael Colchado happened to see the wreck.He says he noticed a red truck with a female passenger inside driving erratically near Harrisburg and 75th."He drove around the vehicle and tried to run the red light and hit the vehicle," said Colchado. Seconds later, he says he saw the truck crash into a black Cadillac carrying four people."I knew the people needed help," said Colchado. He ran towards the car to help the victims until medics arrived at the scene.Two adults and two children were inside. Kimberly Saucedo was severely injured and recovering, but her 5-year-old niece is in grave condition and fighting for her life."They are a good family, they are nice. I worked with neighbors, and make friends, she's a good lady," said Saucedo's neighbor, Carlota Alcantar.Investigators believe Lugo was intoxicated, based on witness statements and field sobriety tests.The head of the Harris County District Attorney's Vehicular Crime Division says Lugo had been drinking at the Time Out #1 bar on Fuqua before the crash."We're going to find out if in fact he was there, and if not, where he was. We're going to find out who was serving him and if someone overserved him. This is not a minor issue, but it is an over-service issue from the evidence we've seen so far," said Sean Teare of the Harris County District Attorney's Office."We are going to obtain everything they have. We've been told they have surveillance footage and detailed receipts from that night," said Teare.In the meantime, the family is focused on the recovery of Saucedo.Her fiance told us he has not left her side since the accident. They are also very concerned about their niece.