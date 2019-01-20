5-year-old child in critical condition after car crash, suspected drunk driving

EMBED </>More Videos

Crash on Harrisburg and 75th street leaves 5-year-old injured.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are on scene of a 2-vehicle accident on Harrisburg and 75th street in Houston's East End.

Harris County District Attorney's office Division Chief, Sean Teare is on scene and told ABC13 they believe the driver of a red pickup ran a red light and hit a Cadillac with 4 people inside, including a 5-year-old girl. She's in critical condition and at last check was in surgery.


The driver of the pickup truck, Isreal Suarez Lugo, 34, has been charged by the District Attorney's office with intoxication assault and is currently in jail.

Teare says they are looking into whether the driver may have been over-served before the crash. Teare says "This is unacceptable. We get calls about this every night. We're on scenes every night. this is what we do. it's a tragic occurrence we have to be out there every night."
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13 has crews headed to this location for updates.

RELATED: 5 bar employees arrested for serving 19-year-old who caused crash that killed a young mom
EMBED More News Videos

Five arrested for serving man involved in fatal car accident.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashtruck crashdrunk drivinghospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Chevron Houston Marathon
ROAD CLOSURES: How to get around during the race
2-car accident leaves man in critical condition
Texas EquuSearch looking for man with dementia symptoms
Best spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
New mom is marathon's 'Last Woman Starting'
Marathon runner scammed by fake parking lot attendant
Bundle up for Chevron Houston Marathon
Show More
Fatal 5-car accident involving disabled vehicle on the West loop
Running is a family affair for the De Leon family
2 juveniles accidentally shot in head in separate incidents: HPD
Several children injured in 4-vehicle crash in Crosby area
Man shot, killed in northeast Houston, police say
More News