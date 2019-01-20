HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are on scene of a 2-vehicle accident on Harrisburg and 75th street in Houston's East End.
Harris County District Attorney's office Division Chief, Sean Teare is on scene and told ABC13 they believe the driver of a red pickup ran a red light and hit a Cadillac with 4 people inside, including a 5-year-old girl. She's in critical condition and at last check was in surgery.
BAD ACCIDENT: Suspected drunk driver allegedly runs red light and causes crash that puts 5-year-old child in very critical condition. Harrisburg & 75th St. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/olu3Qh7TXI— Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) January 20, 2019
The driver of the pickup truck, Isreal Suarez Lugo, 34, has been charged by the District Attorney's office with intoxication assault and is currently in jail.
Teare says they are looking into whether the driver may have been over-served before the crash. Teare says "This is unacceptable. We get calls about this every night. We're on scenes every night. this is what we do. it's a tragic occurrence we have to be out there every night."
