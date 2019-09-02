5 rescued, more than 30 still missing after boat fire in southern California

VENTURA COUNTY, California -- Five people were rescued and more than 30 were missing after a boat erupted in flames off the coast of Ventura County early Monday morning, prompting a massive search operation, authorities said.

The 75-foot Conception was anchored off Santa Cruz Island when the scuba diving vessel caught fire about 3:15 a.m., said Mike Eliason, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, where five crew members who jumped overboard were rescued, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. One of the rescued individuals suffered a broken leg.

Thirty-four people remained unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said. The ongoing search-and-rescue operation was supported by helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

RELATED: Driver charged in high speed boat crash on San Jacinto River

EMBED More News Videos

Man still missing after falling overboard during boat crash

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ventura countycoast guardrescuefiresearch and rescueu.s. & worldboat accident
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old hit by car after sneaking out of home
Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl out of Pearland
VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
2 teens, 1 adult injured in ATV crash in Crosby: Sheriff
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
West Texas shooting victim kept asking about her baby: doctor
Cat. 5 Hurricane Dorian causing catastrophic damage in the northern Bahamas
THE 60: Jonas Brothers surprise teen who missed show due to chemo
Double cuddle: Berlin zoo celebrates birth of 2 panda cubs
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
More TOP STORIES News