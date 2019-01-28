5 Houston police officers shot, 1 suspect killed

Several Houston police officers have been shot, according to HPD Chief Art Acevedo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Five Houston police officers have been shot in southeast Houston. The officers were reportedly serving a narcotics warrant.

Life Flight was called to the scene. All the officers have been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Two of the officers are in critical condition. The other three officers are listed as stable.


Houston police have confirmed one suspect is dead at the scene. SWAT officers are working to determine if anyone else is in the home.



Streets in the neighborhood are blocked off and neighbors are being held at a safe distance. Media is being pushed back as police say the scene is still an active investigation.



The incident happened late Monday afternoon in the 7800 block of Harding in southeast Houston. Harris County Sheriff's deputies and ATF agents are assisting at the scene.

A perimeter has been set up for possible additional suspects.
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Police Union President Joe Gamaldi confirmed five officers were hit.



Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing situation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police officer injuredpolice officer shotofficer involved shootinghouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What we know about the 5 HPD officers shot
Snapchat video shows police rush in to help injured officers
'We need more ambulances!': 911 audio captures chaos
Gov. Abbott calls for prayer for injured HPD officers
Survivors face alleged teen shooter in emotional hearing
TSA checkpoint at IAH will re-open this week
Pelosi invites Trump to give State of the Union address
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Show More
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
Are you following these creative folks on the freeway?
Severely maimed puppy recovering in San Angelo
La Marque High School evacuated after bomb threat
Man saves woman's life using CPR learned from 'The Office'
More News