5 Houston police officers shot, 1 suspect killed

3 of our officers are currently stable, 2 are still critical please keep them and their families in your thoughts and prayers.



Please no names on social media at this time. — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 29, 2019

We can confirm 1 suspect is DOA at the scene. SWAT is actively working to make sure there is no one else inside the location at 7800 Harding. Continue to avoid area. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 29, 2019

The scene at 7800 Harding is still an active crime scene. Please avoid the area. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 29, 2019

HAPPENING NOW: HPD blocking off streets near the scene where 5 officers were shot. They’re rerouting drivers out of the neighborhood. One officer told me, “It’s still unsafe over here. Please turn around.” #abc13 pic.twitter.com/br77j52hjA — Chauncy Glover (@ChauncyOnTV) January 29, 2019

We have several officers that have been struck by gunfire, the situation at the shooting scene is still fluid. Please pray for our officers and their families. More to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 29, 2019

At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

We currently have 5 officers shot, all on their way to the hospital. One is being life flighted. On the way to the hospital, will update when I can.



Please keep all the officers in your prayers! — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 28, 2019

Just been notified that three (3) of HPD officers have been shot. I am waiting to get a status report. I am asking for your prayers for them. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 28, 2019

Suspect in the HPD shooting is down. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 28, 2019

Five Houston police officers have been shot in southeast Houston. The officers were reportedly serving a narcotics warrant.Life Flight was called to the scene. All the officers have been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Two of the officers are in critical condition. The other three officers are listed as stable.Houston police have confirmed one suspect is dead at the scene. SWAT officers are working to determine if anyone else is in the home.Streets in the neighborhood are blocked off and neighbors are being held at a safe distance. Media is being pushed back as police say the scene is still an active investigation.The incident happened late Monday afternoon in the 7800 block of Harding in southeast Houston. Harris County Sheriff's deputies and ATF agents are assisting at the scene.A perimeter has been set up for possible additional suspects.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing situation.