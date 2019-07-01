Who were the victims of the deadly Chambers Co. boat crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5362118" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Tom Abrahams reports from Chambers County where three people died in a boating crash | A suspect is behind bars.

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KTRK) -- A manager of a popular Chambers County restaurant and two of his beloved customers died when the bass fishing vessel they were on crashed with a ski boat on Sunday.William Bowles managed The Barn restaurant and bar in Mont Belvieu. Laura Grant and Zachary Miles were longtime patrons.According to authorities, all three were on the bass boat when it crashed in shallow water with another vessel being operated by Jacob Breaux.Bowles, Grant and Miles died. Two others on their boat were hospitalized in critical condition.Breaux was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.Bowles' boss and owner of The Barn, Dub Harper, remembered him as a hard worker and good man who was also a dad to a young son."A lot of people loved him," Harper told ABC13. "He's going to be truly missed. No doubt."Bowles, who resided in Baytown, was manager at The Barn for a couple of years.Bowles was 36.has been set up o help with his funeral experiences.Grant was one of the regular customers of The Barn that was on the fishing vessel when the crash took place.Harper considered her and Miles as part of the business' family."Laura was a sweetheart," Harper said. "Both very good people."A Mont Belvieu resident, Grant was 48.Miles was 29 when he died on board the bass fishing vessel."Zach Miles is a good friend of ours. Part of our Barn family," said Harper. "Zach would do anything for anybody."Miles resided in Beach City.The sheriff's department said Miles was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he died. Grant and Bowles died at the scene.Breaux, 23, was known to Harper and The Barn."Young guy. He's always been pretty responsible," Harper remembered of Breaux.The Department of Parks and Wildlife confirmed Monday, July 1, that a fourth person has died as a result of the boat collision. ABC13 is working to identify that woman.