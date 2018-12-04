EXECUTION

4th 'Texas 7' prison escapee executed for killing officer

EMBED </>More Videos

Member of Texas 7 prison break gang to be executed (Pat Sullivan/Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

HUNTSVILLE, Texas --
A member of the notorious "Texas 7" gang of escaped prisoners has been executed for the fatal shooting of a suburban Dallas police officer during a Christmas Eve robbery nearly 18 years ago.

Joseph Garcia received lethal injection Tuesday evening for the 2000 shooting death of Irving police Officer Aubrey Hawkins.

The 47-year-old Garcia was part of a group of seven inmates who broke out of a South Texas prison December 2000 and committed numerous robberies before being captured, including the one during which they killed Hawkins.

The group was captured the following month. One inmate killed himself with police closing in, while the other six were convicted and sentenced to die. Four have been executed, including Garcia, and the other two are awaiting execution dates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
executiontexas newsmurderHuntsville
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
EXECUTION
Member of 'Texas 7' prison-break gang set for execution
Texas inmate executed for killing girlfriend in 2000
Nebraska first state to execute inmate using fentanyl
Texas killer tells victim's family he loves them before execution
More execution
Top Stories
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Putting final touches on Pres. George HW Bush's resting place
Family of Pres. George HW Bush greet mourners in Capitol Rotunda
Bob Dole lifted to his feet to salute Pres. Bush's casket
World leaders to attend national funeral for George HW Bush
UH to close for National Day of Mourning for George HW Bush
Sports icons pay respect to Pres. George HW Bush at Capitol
Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
Show More
How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Houston hospital unveils security robots to help patrol
Bush 41 reflects on becoming president in intimate video diary
Pres. George HW Bush reminisces on signing Disabilities Act
More News