40 cars broken into at Galleria-area luxury apartment complex for second time

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents at the Tate at Tanglewood luxury apartments are upset and speaking out after at least 40 cars were broken into Monday night."I woke up to go to work and there was glass all over the floor outside of my back driver window," resident Carlos Morin said.Morin told ABC13 Eyewitness News that he has to replace two windows after someone broke into his truck, which was parked in the parking garage.Residents say they're frustrated because it's not the first time an incident like this has happened."Last time, the same thing happened and the back window was broken out," Morin said.In October, the Houston Police Department said about six cars were broken into. This time, residents say at least 40 cars were hit."A $600 window, it's not cheap. It's frustrating," resident T.J. Porter said.Residents say after the October break-ins, more security was added but it's still not enough."We have a parking garage so our cars are supposed to be safe, but they are not. It's kind of sad," resident Nicholas Vega said.HPD says three people in a gold or tan SUV were spotted breaking out windows in the garage around 1:30 a.m.One of the suspects was described as a white woman, while the other was described as a black man. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.ABC13 reached out to the manager of the complex, but she refused to comment due to the ongoing investigation.