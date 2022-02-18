Boy rushed to hospital following shooting in W. Houston, police say

Westside officers are at 600 Nottingham Oaks. 4 year old male with a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital by private vehicle. Child is expected to survive.202 pic.twitter.com/UQZlrVgDZh — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 18, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in west Houston, according to police.Officers were called at about 1:50 p.m. to the 600 block of Nottingham Oaks. There they found the child with a gunshot wound.Police said the boy was rushed to the hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive.At this time, police said they do not have any suspects. It was unclear if the shooting was accidental or targeted.