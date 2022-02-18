Boy rushed to hospital following shooting in W. Houston, police say

Officers were called at about 1:50 p.m. to the 600 block of Nottingham Oaks. There they found the child with a gunshot wound.
Police said the boy was rushed to the hospital in stable condition. He is expected to survive.
At this time, police said they do not have any suspects. It was unclear if the shooting was accidental or targeted.
ABC13 has sent a crew to the scene to learn more information.
