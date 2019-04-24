4-year-old girl found wandering alone at 3 a.m. after breaking window: Father

This is the little girl’s father coming into the police department to pick up his daughter. pic.twitter.com/Zp2ifv1B3r — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) April 24, 2019

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena police have located the father of a 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in a parking lot early Wednesday morning.She told the officers her name is Maya, but she was unable to give enough information for officers to narrow down where she might live.She was found at an apartment complex located at 3120 Pasadena Boulevard. After checking several nearby apartment complexes for two hours, officers brought her to the police station.Police say a grandparent of the child was able to connect the officers with her father. The father arrived at the police station where he told police his daughter had left their home after she broke a window.The father and daughter left the station together. Authorities say the case will be investigated.