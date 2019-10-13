4-year-old falls into pond at temple worship center: HCSO

@HCSOTexas units have responded to a temple worship center at 16720 Kuykendahl (near Cypresswood). Preliminary info: a 4-yr-old child fell into a water well. EMS also responded and child was pulled out. CPR in progress and Lifeflight has been requested. No other details #HouNews pic.twitter.com/h2uWDQSMM8 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 13, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are responding to a temple where they say a 4-year-old child fell into a pond.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the child wandered away from her parents and fell into the pond at a temple located at 16720 Kuykendahl.EMS responded to the scene and pulled the child out of the pond. Officials say the child was in the pond for about 10 to 15 minutes before she was found.The child was transported by Life Flight to the hospital in an unknown condition.