4-year-old falls into pond at temple worship center: HCSO

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are responding to a temple where they say a 4-year-old child fell into a pond.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the child wandered away from her parents and fell into the pond at a temple located at 16720 Kuykendahl.



EMS responded to the scene and pulled the child out of the pond. Officials say the child was in the pond for about 10 to 15 minutes before she was found.

The child was transported by Life Flight to the hospital in an unknown condition.
