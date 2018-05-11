Mother demands answers after 4-year-old son left on bus

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother wants answers after her 4-year-old son is left on a bus. (KTRK)

DES MOINES, Iowa --
An Iowa mother is expressing outrage after her special needs child was found asleep on a bus.

The driver missed the daycare stop to drop off 4-year-old Boston and returned to the transportation center.

"I immediately broke out into tears. You know, I'm nervous. This is my 4-year-old son, who is in special education," says Kelsie Adcock, Boston's mother.

In a statement, the bus service said:

"The student was never left alone. The driver radioed in as the student's mom was calling to ask how much longer the bus would take to arrive."

So far, the bus driver is not facing any charges.

As for Adcock, it's more about being a responsible bus driver when it comes to her son, telling WHO-TV,"He speaks, but he can't tell me really what's going on. He's been out of school for two hours, and you forgot my son. There is no reason he should be in that back row. He should be in eyesight of the driver."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldbusIowa
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News