Grandmother killed, 2 kids hurt during attack by 4 Rottweilers

EMBED </>More Videos

Dogs kill grandmother in violent attack

MARIETTA, North Carolina --
A North Carolina woman was killed and two of her young grandchildren were injured, one of them critically, when the three were attacked by four Rottweilers owned by the woman's brother, the sheriff's office said.

Esta Currier, 73, died after the attack Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The two children, ages 7 and 9, were injured in the attack.

When deputies arrived, they found Currier dead, the children injured and the dogs approaching them in an aggressive manner. The dogs were shot and killed.

The 56-year-old wife of the man who owned the dogs was hurt when the deputies opened fire at the dogs. She was treated and released from Southeastern Medical Center.

According to the sheriff's office, Currier was picking up her grandchildren from the school bus stop when she was attacked by the dogs.

Justin Oliver, mayor of Marietta, which is where the attack occurred, said the pet dogs were always kept behind a fence.

"The dogs were always fenced in," he said to WRAL-TV. "If they had not been, it would have been addressed. I don't know how they escaped and how all this happened."

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist with the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dogdog attackwoman killedchild injuredu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
Top Stories
Authorities: Bomb threats across US appear to be hoax
Off-duty officer jumps into action to help after horrific crash
Woman walks in middle of 610 North Loop after fight with man
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
Next storm COULD bring snow to north Texas early Friday
Apple to build $1 billion campus in Austin
Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test
13 Investigates: Earth-friendly recycling becoming more costly
Show More
Cash rains down on highway, leading to multiple crashes
Man gets 25 years in prison for stabbing death of Humble man
Mom lip-syncing her heart out embarrasses son on fan cam
Not guilty verdict in gruesome grilling murder in San Antonio
New details surface on driver accused in deadly Hwy 99 crash
More News