4-month-old at center of Amber Alert found safe

RIVER OAKS, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert issued for a 4-month-old girl out of the River Oaks area near Fort Worth has been canceled after the child was found safe, according to police in north Texas.



At the time of the alert, Mia Negrete was last seen March 10.

She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a sleeveless yellow onesie.

Police were also searching for 19-year-old Summer Brook Davidson and 24-year-old Gemma Krystal Flores in connection with Mia's abduction.

Davidson is described as a white woman with brown hair, blues eyes and was last seen wearing all black clothing and is on crutches with a broken foot and metal pins.



Flores is described as a Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes.



Police say the suspects were driving a white four-door Nissan Frontier with unknown Texas license plates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
amber alertmissing girlabductionmissing children
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dense fog to start, warm and humid to finish
Woman and her children held at gunpoint during home invasion
Houston private school closed after possible coronavirus exposure
Map of confirmed US and world coronavirus cases
What we know about 14 COVID-19 cases in Houston-area
26-year-old hurt in police shooting over stolen pizza
How severe could the COVID-19 outbreak get in the U.S.?
Show More
NJ store owner charged after child burned by 'spray sanitizer'
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Teenager shoots, kills 400lb feral hog
AJ Armstrong's defense team back in court today
15-year-old shot in drive-by shooting
More TOP STORIES News