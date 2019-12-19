4 injured during shooting outside San Antonio mall

Authorities said the shooting took place at the South Park Mall in the city's south side.
Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. The other two had injuries that were not life-threatening.
The fire department added the shots were fired outside of the mall, and an active shooter response was not needed.
Police asked residents to stay away from the area.
Police also did not say what led to the shooting, or whether anyone was arrested.
Officers are at South Park Mall at 2310 SW Military Dr. investigating a shooting. Please stay away from this area as officers investigate.— San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) December 19, 2019