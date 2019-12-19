4 injured during shooting outside San Antonio mall

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting at a mall in San Antonio, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Authorities said the shooting took place at the South Park Mall in the city's south side.

Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. The other two had injuries that were not life-threatening.

The fire department added the shots were fired outside of the mall, and an active shooter response was not needed.

Police asked residents to stay away from the area.

Police also did not say what led to the shooting, or whether anyone was arrested.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san antoniotexas newsmallshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Impeachment process: What's next for President Trump, Congress, US?
Trump impeached: How US House members from Texas voted
GOP holds moment of silence for 2016 election
Sex assault victim begged Conroe priest to leave, she recalls
Toddler rescued during SWAT standoff in southeast Houston
Officer opens fire before suspect barricaded in Fifth Ward: HPD
Show More
ABC13 Evening News for December 17, 2019
Houston's 'Be Someone' graffiti over I-45 gets wiped out
Community gathers to honor fallen Nassau Bay officer
Prepare for another freeze and frost Thursday morning
What is a snow squall?
More TOP STORIES News