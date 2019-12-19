4 injured during shooting outside San Antonio mall

Officers are at South Park Mall at 2310 SW Military Dr. investigating a shooting. Please stay away from this area as officers investigate. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) December 19, 2019

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting at a mall in San Antonio, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.Authorities said the shooting took place at the South Park Mall in the city's south side.Two people were transported to the hospital in serious condition. The other two had injuries that were not life-threatening.The fire department added the shots were fired outside of the mall, and an active shooter response was not needed.Police asked residents to stay away from the area.Police also did not say what led to the shooting, or whether anyone was arrested.