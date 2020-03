Incident: 9200 Sabastian Dr., Houston. 4 deceased on scene. Apparent murder/suicide. @SheriffTNehls en route to scene. pic.twitter.com/0uVDCPi6XX — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) March 8, 2020

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people are dead after deputies say they were killed in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday morning.Fort Bend County Sheriff's office responded to reports of a shooting in the 9200 block of Sebastian Drive around 5 a.m.Deputies said they found two teenagers, two adults and two dogs shot to death inside of the home.Sheriff Troy Nehls is headed to the scene with more information.