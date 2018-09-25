3D printed-gun creator resigns from company after arrest for sex assault

EMBED </>More Videos

Owner of Texas 3D gun company resigns after arrest

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
The owner of a Texas company that sells blueprints for making untraceable 3-D printed guns has resigned from the firm after being arrested on charges of having sex with an underage girl.

RELATED: AUTHORITIES WAITING: 3D printed guns creator deported, expected to land in Houston on sexual assault charges

An official with Austin-based Defense Distributed said Tuesday that Cody Wilson officially resigned Friday evening to tend to "personal matters."

Paloma Heindorff is the director of development for the company. She made the announcement and says she'll be taking Wilson's place. She also says she's "a different person. I'm not trying to replace him as a character."

Wilson is accused of paying a 16-year-old girl $500 to have sex with her in Austin. He was arrested in Taiwan and brought back to the U.S. over the weekend.

After a federal court barred Wilson from posting printable gun blueprints online for free last month, he announced he had begun selling them through his website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimessexual assaultgunstexas news3D printingHoustonAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Nephew of 2 missing siblings in Houston arrested in California
Santa Fe High School student arrested for threatening teacher
Ted Cruz, wife pushed out of restaurant by Kavanaugh protesters
Judge rules Bill Cosby a 'sexually violent predator'
READ: Andrea Constand's victim-impact statement
Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
Alaska man charged with murder, kidnapping of 10-year-old girl
Another weak cool front brings heavy rain on Wednesday
Show More
Some Verizon users across Houston area reporting outage
Extra police at all Aldine ISD high schools today after threat
'Don't Mess with Nana' Mayor who killed 12-ft gator gets song
SKETCH: Man wanted for sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint
HERO DOG: Pit bull hit by car may have saved child
More News