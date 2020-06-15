32 bags of marijuana delivered to wrong neighbor, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Imagine checking your mail box and receiving a package that definitely didn't come from Amazon.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, residents in the northwest part of the county wound up with 32 bags of marijuana, which the people living there insisted didn't belong to them.


SEE RELATED STORY: Pot is still a crime, Texas governor tells district attorneys

Deputies from the District 5 patrol, which covers areas like Tomball and Cy-Fair, were called out to a home on Clover Gardens Drive where the pot was shipped to. The marijuana bags were turned over to the sheriff's office.

Marijuana is currently illegal in the state of Texas, but some forms of the cannabis plant, such as hemp, are legal.

SEE RELATED STORY: New hemp law means no criminal charges for some pot possession cases, Harris County DA says


Making light of the suprising haul, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted a message on his social media accounts to the rightful owner of the marijuana.



"If it is yours please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office to claim it," the sheriff joked, adding a smile emoji.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmarijuanasuspicious packageharris county sheriffs office
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
These 12 Houston-area 24 Hour Fitness clubs will close
Star RB reportedly among Texans, Cowboys with COVID-19
Body found near Kemah where boater went missing
Popular restaurants close, employees exposed to COVID-19
Spoil dad on Father's Day with Elita's Pernil Asado recipe
Crosby firefighter thrown into water during Galveston crash
Digital Deal of the Day
Show More
Shell Freedom Over Texas will be without live crowd this year
2021 Oscars postponed 8 weeks due to coronavirus pandemic
Elderly woman robbed while putting groceries in her car
Tyler Perry offers to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral
Teen left trail of racist graffiti, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News