32 bags of marijuana delivered to wrong neighbor, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Imagine checking your mail box and receiving a package that definitely didn't come from Amazon.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, residents in the northwest part of the county wound up with 32 bags of marijuana, which the people living there insisted didn't belong to them.Deputies from the District 5 patrol, which covers areas like Tomball and Cy-Fair, were called out to a home on Clover Gardens Drive where the pot was shipped to. The marijuana bags were turned over to the sheriff's office.Marijuana is currently illegal in the state of Texas, but some forms of the cannabis plant, such as hemp, are legal.Making light of the suprising haul, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted a message on his social media accounts to the rightful owner of the marijuana."If it is yours please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office to claim it," the sheriff joked, adding a smile emoji.