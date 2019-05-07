3 young men caught breaking into vehicles during Rockets game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While Houston Rockets fans were inside the Toyota Center Monday night, some of their vehicles were broken into.
Houston police officers noticed several people breaking into vehicles around 11 p.m. as the Rockets game was ending.
The suspects then jumped into a vehicle and took off.
Officers pulled them over at Austin and Polk Streets after pursuing them for a few minutes and conducted a felony stop.
Three young men were taken into custody.
ABC13 is working to find out what charges they may face.
